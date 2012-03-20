I was brought up in the 50s and the hair style in those days - you had no choice - was short back and sides.
These days it's the latest hair style. They even shave their back and sides in a similar way.
In the 50s our parents told us that that was how we were to wear our hair. It was the way our fathers wore their hair. It was the way they wore their hair in the second world war. Long hair harboured lice and other nasties so when they joined the forces they had their hair shaved that way. It was something that came to be the norm and they were disgusted when long hair came into vogue.
In the 50s we were told how we were to wear our hair. These days they have the choice. And they choose short back and sides. Ridiculous!
