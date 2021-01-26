-
HJT
Earlier thread closed.
Certainly miss Speedy on this, but, help maybe still out there.
Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.5
Scan saved at 2:50:02 p.m., on 26/01/2021
Platform: Windows XP SP3 (WinNT 5.01.2600)
MSIE: Internet Explorer v8.00 (8.00.6001.18702)
CHROME: 51.0.2704.103
Boot mode: Normal
Running processes:
C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe
C:\Program Files\Google\Update\1.3.36.52\GoogleCrashHandler.e xe
C:\WINDOWS\RTHDCPL.EXE
C:\Program Files\Microsoft IntelliType Pro\itype.exe
C:\Program Files\Canon\MyPrinter\BJMyPrt.exe
C:\Program Files\Everything\Everything.exe
C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSUAMain.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
C:\Program Files\CCleaner\CCleaner.exe
C:\Program Files\Windows Desktop Search\WindowsSearch.exe
C:\Program Files\SUPERAntiSpyware\SASCORE.EXE
C:\Program Files\Canon\IJPLM\IJPLMSVC.EXE
C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSANHost.exe
C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Devices Agent\AgentSvc.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSUAService.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\drwtsn32.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\SearchIndexer.exe
C:\WINDOWS\explorer.exe
H:\My Documents from NEC\Downloads\HijackThis.exe
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = https://www.google.com/
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
O2 - BHO: Canon Easy-WebPrint EX BHO - {3785D0AD-BFFF-47F6-BF5B-A587C162FED9} - C:\Program Files\Canon\Easy-WebPrint EX\ewpexbho.dll
O3 - Toolbar: Canon Easy-WebPrint EX - {759D9886-0C6F-4498-BAB6-4A5F47C6C72F} - C:\Program Files\Canon\Easy-WebPrint EX\ewpexhlp.dll
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [RTHDCPL] RTHDCPL.EXE
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Alcmtr] ALCMTR.EXE
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [itype] "C:\Program Files\Microsoft IntelliType Pro\itype.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [CanonMyPrinter] C:\Program Files\Canon\MyPrinter\BJMyPrt.exe /logon
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [CanonSolutionMenuEx] C:\Program Files\Canon\Solution Menu EX\CNSEMAIN.EXE /logon
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Everything] "C:\Program Files\Everything\Everything.exe" -startup
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [PSUAMain] "C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSUAMain.exe" /LaunchSysTray
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Restoro] "C:\Program Files\Restoro\bin\RestoroApp.exe"
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [CCleaner Smart Cleaning] "C:\Program Files\CCleaner\CCleaner.exe" /MONITOR
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'SYSTEM')
O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'Default user')
O4 - Global Startup: Windows Search.lnk = C:\Program Files\Windows Desktop Search\WindowsSearch.exe
O8 - Extra context menu item: E&xport to Microsoft Excel - res://C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~4\Office12\EXCEL.EXE/3000
O9 - Extra button: Send to OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~4\Office12\ONBttnIE.dll
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: S&end to OneNote - {2670000A-7350-4f3c-8081-5663EE0C6C49} - C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~4\Office12\ONBttnIE.dll
O9 - Extra button: Research - {92780B25-18CC-41C8-B9BE-3C9C571A8263} - C:\PROGRA~1\MICROS~4\Office12\REFIEBAR.DLL
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: @xpsp3res.dll,-20001 - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe
O9 - Extra button: Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Windows Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O22 - SharedTaskScheduler: Browseui preloader - {438755C2-A8BA-11D1-B96B-00A0C90312E1} - C:\WINDOWS\system32\browseui.dll
O22 - SharedTaskScheduler: Component Categories cache daemon - {8C7461EF-2B13-11d2-BE35-3078302C2030} - C:\WINDOWS\system32\browseui.dll
O23 - Service: SAS Core Service (!SASCORE) - SUPERAntiSpyware.com - C:\Program Files\SUPERAntiSpyware\SASCORE.EXE
O23 - Service: Express Accounts Accounting Software (ExpressAccountsService) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files\NCH Software\ExpressAccounts\expressaccounts.exe
O23 - Service: Google Update Service (gupdate) (gupdate) - Google LLC - C:\Program Files\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
O23 - Service: Google Update Service (gupdatem) (gupdatem) - Google LLC - C:\Program Files\Google\Update\GoogleUpdate.exe
O23 - Service: Canon Inkjet Printer/Scanner/Fax Extended Survey Program (IJPLMSVC) - Unknown owner - C:\Program Files\Canon\IJPLM\IJPLMSVC.EXE
O23 - Service: Malwarebytes Service (MBAMService) - Malwarebytes - C:\Program Files\Malwarebytes\Anti-Malware\mbamservice.exe
O23 - Service: Mozilla Maintenance Service (MozillaMaintenance) - Mozilla Foundation - C:\Program Files\Mozilla Maintenance Service\maintenanceservice.exe
O23 - Service: Panda Protection Service (NanoServiceMain) - Panda Security, S.L. - C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSANHost.exe
O23 - Service: Panda Devices Agent (PandaAgent) - Panda Security, S.L. - C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Devices Agent\AgentSvc.exe
O23 - Service: Panda Product Service (PSUAService) - Panda Security, S.L. - C:\Program Files\Panda Security\Panda Security Protection\PSUAService.exe
--
End of file - 6136 bytes
Appreciate what needs deleting.
Have run all the CC, MWB, SuperAnti crap removers'.
Had the ram replaced on this XP SP3 machine, I use it for genealogy to laptop from the larger screen.
Greta would be very pleased I don't replace to the latest thing available. rofl.
lurking.
