Thread: Start up

  Today, 11:26 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Start up

    I want to change that which starts when I boot up. In the earlier versions it was called Start Up but when I search in W10 I can't find it.

    Will you please tell me where I can find it in W10.
  Today, 11:35 AM #2
    KarameaDave
    Re: Start up

    Settings/Apps/Startup not Start Up
  Today, 11:51 AM #3
    Roscoe
    Re: Start up

    Thanks very much, Dave. That was easy.
