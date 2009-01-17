Thread: Start up

I want to change that which starts when I boot up. In the earlier versions it was called Start Up but when I search in W10 I can't find it.
Will you please tell me where I can find it in W10.
Settings/Apps/Startup not Start Up
Thanks very much, Dave. That was easy.
