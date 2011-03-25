Like a lot of you, I play Solitaire from Windows 7 from Winaero on Windows 10. I wonder how many of you might have noticed that often when first starting the game the following?
When the game starts The fifth column has 8 Spades and the sixth column has 8 Clubs as the top card. This happens regularly, so much so it makes me think that the decks are stacked by the programmer. It happens too often to be random. Just interested in your observations as I do not think this affects the game, just a programming anomaly.
