Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:35 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,042

    Default How can I bypass the pin requirement?

    Each time I start up my laptop I need to enter my pin number. What for? It's only SWMBO and I that access the laptop. Is there any way we can get rid of that requirement? It's just nuisance value. Thanks for your help.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:52 AM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,964

    Default Re: How can I bypass the pin requirement?

    Do you have a local Account or Email ?

    If Email you first need to change it to a Local Account.

    Heres a Site that shows you how. https://www.digitalcitizen.life/swit...local-account/

    When Changing you enter in the current password to confirm, then when it asks for a new password leave it blank and you wont have to enter one again.

    On the first reboot you may have to click Sign in once but that's it.

    If you already have a local account, then from settings / Accounts / Sign in Options - Click Passwords, change, enter the current, and like above leave the new one blank.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. System requirement for Office 97.
    By ktee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 24-12-2009, 06:41 PM
  2. Boot or bypass CD
    By kjaada in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 25-10-2008, 08:11 PM
  3. CPU requirement
    By JUST INSANE in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 17-11-2007, 09:26 PM
  4. MOTherBOARD voltage requirement
    By communal in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-10-2006, 12:17 PM
  5. Memory Requirement
    By csinclair83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 21-03-2004, 04:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources