Each time I start up my laptop I need to enter my pin number. What for? It's only SWMBO and I that access the laptop. Is there any way we can get rid of that requirement? It's just nuisance value. Thanks for your help.
Do you have a local Account or Email ?
If Email you first need to change it to a Local Account.
Heres a Site that shows you how. https://www.digitalcitizen.life/swit...local-account/
When Changing you enter in the current password to confirm, then when it asks for a new password leave it blank and you wont have to enter one again.
On the first reboot you may have to click Sign in once but that's it.
If you already have a local account, then from settings / Accounts / Sign in Options - Click Passwords, change, enter the current, and like above leave the new one blank.
