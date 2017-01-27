Hi all
Well after my recent Win 10 reinstall, I'm taking the opportunity to review how I do my backups.
I have 3 physical drives on my PC
C is SSD, for Operating System and most program installations
D is mechanical HDD, usually just for some apps or games that take up lots of space that I don't want to waste limited SSD space for
F is for data
I have a Synology NAS and I used to use Free File Sync with versioning, with a nightly one way sync job from PC to NAS. With the versioning, it meant I could still go back to older versions of a file in case there was a corrupt file or virus that got synced to the NAS.
It mostly worked well and I never had to do a restore, but I don't really like the Free File Sync interface or having to much around with a batch file in Windows to get it to run.
So I am thinking of changing how I do my backups, and I'm after some advice or suggestions if my thoughts below sound like a better way or not
- I did a one-off Windows image straight after the reinstall, which I can always revert back to in the future
- For daily backups, I'm going to use the Synology Drive backup option just for my data drive (F), with the option for continuous backups turned on, and versioning turned on to keep the last 4 versions of any file
- For C and D drive, I am thinking to do a seperate disc image backup to the NAS using Macrium Reflect (its free for personal use), but not sure it this is overkill or not..maybe a monthly image for both C and D, so worst case scenario I could restore either drive to it's state no longer than a month ago, and that would only affect programs I have installed or changed since then. (Since my data is backup up continuously using Synology Drive.
Does this sound like a reasonable way of doing it?
And yes I am aware a backup on NAS is not a 'true' backup as it's on the same physical site as my PC...that's a risk I'm prepared to accept..I dare say this is already more than 90% of the population do for backups! But I do have my most important docs on Google Drive or Dropbox too.
