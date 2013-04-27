I bought some fresh green Kiwi Fruit from Countdown, Johnsonville, yesterday.
Italian Grown!!!
WTF?!
we stole the plant from China
and later sold seeds/seedlings to other countries after we developed it into something so popular
so not wtf , but Yes the heck we did .
make a fast quick buck, threaten our export sales .
https://www.zespri.com/en-UK/blogdet...n-of-kiwifruit
Being of Chinese origin, kiwifruit originally had a Chinese name, yang tao. But when the fruit was first grown in New Zealand, their sweet/sharp flavour and green colour quickly earned them the nickname Chinese Gooseberries
https://beef2live.com/story-top-10-c...fruit-0-121854
The Italians produce as much as we do. i guess when out of season locally we import it ?
Italy grows G3 (Sungold) under licence to Zespri and they have been selling Kiwifruit here for ages in our off season
Interesting they are selling it here as a new Vine disease is going around in Europe that they don't know what it is ,must be very sure there is no risk but we have heard this before
Wait till they start selling Chinese grown G3 here as there is 4000 Hectares illegally grown there without licence ,Zespri did remove over 100 Hectares before they got their hand Smacked
