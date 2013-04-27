Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 03:32 PM #1
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,389

    Angry Non "Kiwi" Kiwi Fruit

    I bought some fresh green Kiwi Fruit from Countdown, Johnsonville, yesterday.

    Italian Grown!!!

    WTF?!


    "If Fawlty Towers is now being removed by the BBC then humour is dead. The puritans are winning because the establishment is weak and has no self confidence."

    Nigel Farage@Nigel_Farage· Jun 12
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:46 PM #2
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,962

    Default Re: Non "Kiwi" Kiwi Fruit

    we stole the plant from China
    and later sold seeds/seedlings to other countries after we developed it into something so popular

    so not wtf , but Yes the heck we did .
    make a fast quick buck, threaten our export sales .

    https://www.zespri.com/en-UK/blogdet...n-of-kiwifruit
    Being of Chinese origin, kiwifruit originally had a Chinese name, yang tao. But when the fruit was first grown in New Zealand, their sweet/sharp flavour and green colour quickly earned them the nickname Chinese Gooseberries
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:49 PM #3
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,962

    Default Re: Non "Kiwi" Kiwi Fruit

    https://beef2live.com/story-top-10-c...fruit-0-121854
    The Italians produce as much as we do. i guess when out of season locally we import it ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:02 PM #4
    Lawrence
    Lawrence is online now
    Senior Member Lawrence's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Tauranga
    Posts
    2,031

    Default Re: Non "Kiwi" Kiwi Fruit

    Italy grows G3 (Sungold) under licence to Zespri and they have been selling Kiwifruit here for ages in our off season

    Interesting they are selling it here as a new Vine disease is going around in Europe that they don't know what it is ,must be very sure there is no risk but we have heard this before

    Wait till they start selling Chinese grown G3 here as there is 4000 Hectares illegally grown there without licence ,Zespri did remove over 100 Hectares before they got their hand Smacked
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 27-04-2013, 08:55 PM
  2. "KIWI STAMP"
    By gradebdan in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-12-2010, 06:57 PM
  3. The hilarity of Harry Potter quotes when changing "wand" to "willy"
    By xyz823 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-12-2009, 11:14 AM
  4. Any "Kiwi" Pool/Snooker players here?
    By minster in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 23-04-2008, 09:43 PM
  5. Start menu "Help & Support", "Search" & "Run" not available.
    By old_a_g in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-12-2006, 10:17 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources