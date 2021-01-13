Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Chikara
    Unknown device after Win 10 fresh reinstall

    Hi,
    This weekend I just did a fresh, clean install of Win 10. Everything seems to have gone fine, except for one minor issue.
    In device manager, under 'other devices" I have three items with yellow exclamation marks, clicking into them says "The drivers for this device are not installed. There are no compatible drivers for this device. To find a driver for this device click Update Driver".
    But clicking update driver, and then search automatically, says Windows could not find drivers.

    I haven't tried manually installing drivers as I don't know exactly what drivers I need. There are quite a few optional drivers showing in Windows update but I'm cautious to try any of those.
    The three items are:
    PCI Memory Controller
    PCI Simple Communications Controller
    SM Bus Controller

    Am I right to think this is MB or RAM related? SHould I try going to the MB Manufacturers site and installing any updates I find there?

    So far the PC seems to be performing well, so if this is causing any problems I haven't noticed any yet.

    Win 10, 64 bit, and I have not installed any new hardware after doing the reinstall.
    8ftmetalhaed
    Re: Unknown device after Win 10 fresh reinstall

    likely a chipset driver or similar is missing.
    If you right click the device, hit properties, then go to the 'details' tab, you can select 'Hardware ID's' from the dropdown. Copy and paste any of them into google and it'll give you a good idea of what the device is, and you can then grab drivers accordingly.
    pc: i5 750 8GB ddr3 xfx 5770 Gbyte UD4P55 1TB WD Green, OCZ Vertex 4 64g SSD CoolMast Glad 600 case w/500 W PSU
    Laptop: Gateway i5 430M 4GB DDR3 ATI 5470 512mb 750gb HDD 15" 768p LED panel
    Chikara
    Re: Unknown device after Win 10 fresh reinstall

    Yep, that was the problem, I needed to install both the Chipset Management Engine Interface, and the Chipset driver, now those devices are appearing normally in Device Manager. Problem solved
