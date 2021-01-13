Hi,
This weekend I just did a fresh, clean install of Win 10. Everything seems to have gone fine, except for one minor issue.
In device manager, under 'other devices" I have three items with yellow exclamation marks, clicking into them says "The drivers for this device are not installed. There are no compatible drivers for this device. To find a driver for this device click Update Driver".
But clicking update driver, and then search automatically, says Windows could not find drivers.
I haven't tried manually installing drivers as I don't know exactly what drivers I need. There are quite a few optional drivers showing in Windows update but I'm cautious to try any of those.
The three items are:
PCI Memory Controller
PCI Simple Communications Controller
SM Bus Controller
Am I right to think this is MB or RAM related? SHould I try going to the MB Manufacturers site and installing any updates I find there?
So far the PC seems to be performing well, so if this is causing any problems I haven't noticed any yet.
Win 10, 64 bit, and I have not installed any new hardware after doing the reinstall.
