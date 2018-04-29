I have an 8-year old Toshiba laptop and a 1-month old Dell laptop. My internet modem is in the lounge. Both laptops work very well in the lounge. But when I am in the bedroom, approx. distance of 5m beeline, both have difficulties with the internet speed. The Toshiba just manages, even movies, but the Dell stops working after a couple of minutes. My question is not about computer brands but rather on why an 8-year old systems is working better than a new one in this instance. Any recommendation on how I can improve Dell's internet speed?
Thank you.
