Have son, wife, and two grand-kids staying with us at the moment.
Son was playing some game I have never seen before with grand daughter.
Next thing I hear Dad complaining, you cant do that, thats cheating.
Comes the reply, Dad, let me be creative.
Shes a preschooler.
Anyway, I was telling a mate about this and he came back with a similar story.
His wife, Grandma, decided grand-daughters hair needed a brush.
Once the grooming was over Grandma asked Grand-daughter to put the brush away.
Back comes the reply: You got it out, so you put it away.
Yep, another preschooler.
I do hope these two kids never meet.
Bookmarks