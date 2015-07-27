Have son, wife, and two grand-kids staying with us at the moment.

Son was playing some game I have never seen before with grand daughter.

Next thing I hear Dad complaining, you cant do that, thats cheating.

Comes the reply, Dad, let me be creative.

Shes a preschooler.

Anyway, I was telling a mate about this and he came back with a similar story.

His wife, Grandma, decided grand-daughters hair needed a brush.

Once the grooming was over Grandma asked Grand-daughter to put the brush away.

Back comes the reply: You got it out, so you put it away.

Yep, another preschooler.

I do hope these two kids never meet.