I believe I am pretty laid-back generally, though some may argue! Nevertheless, quite frequently, I ask random questions on the internet
and often end up with good, or even *better than good* answers. At times, however, my query gives me .... as the first listed options in
the search results, a number of sites which offer to try their platform as a springboard ............ or intermediary to get to the answer, or in
the instance of Quora, want you to become "affiliated", or whatever the term is now. To me they are a constant pain in the **s.
Am I reading this correctly? Should I waste time with them? How to they survive?
