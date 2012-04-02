SWMBO has a keyboard that has a $ sign but no £ sign.
In Office Word you can go to Insert then Symbol and then it's easy to insert a £ sign.
But what do you do if you don't have Office? Is there anywhere you can go to access a £ sign?
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Normally I'm lazy enough to search for pound sign and then copy/paste from google. If it's something you might do semi regularly though you can find the decimal code for it, and use alt+code on the numeric keypad. - So it's alt+0163 = £
https://www.alt-codes.net/pound_alt_
If you don't have a numeric keypad press Shift+3 together
