Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:47 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,040

    Default How do you insert a £ sign into a document if you don't have Office?

    SWMBO has a keyboard that has a $ sign but no £ sign.

    In Office Word you can go to Insert then Symbol and then it's easy to insert a £ sign.

    But what do you do if you don't have Office? Is there anywhere you can go to access a £ sign?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:57 PM #2
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    742

    Default Re: How do you insert a £ sign into a document if you don't have Office?

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    SWMBO has a keyboard that has a $ sign but no £ sign.

    In Office Word you can go to Insert then Symbol and then it's easy to insert a £ sign.

    But what do you do if you don't have Office? Is there anywhere you can go to access a £ sign?
    Normally I'm lazy enough to search for pound sign and then copy/paste from google. If it's something you might do semi regularly though you can find the decimal code for it, and use alt+code on the numeric keypad. - So it's alt+0163 = £

    https://www.alt-codes.net/pound_alt_...he%20character.
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:03 PM #3
    Safari
    Safari is offline
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,705

    Default Re: How do you insert a £ sign into a document if you don't have Office?

    If you don't have a numeric keypad press Shift+3 together
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. office 07 document weirdness
    By GameJunkie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-04-2012, 09:59 PM
  2. MS office 07 cannot find document
    By Chris987 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 24-06-2009, 07:05 PM
  3. MS Office Document Imaging Query
    By Winston001 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 18-08-2006, 09:40 PM
  4. Office 97 insert picture problem
    By Seagull in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-03-2003, 07:33 PM
  5. MS Publisher refuses to insert MS Office 97 Word files
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 24-04-2001, 11:20 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources