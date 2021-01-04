Old age is catching up and I need some guidance please.
I installed Macrium Reflect and did an Image backup some time ago and now I want to do a Differential backup. Which is the easiest way to proceed please?.
Select (backup definition files) then run it. You will then be asked what you want to do. Select the appropriate option and run it.
