  1. Today, 03:09 PM #1
    Pato
    Default Macrium Reflect Backup

    Old age is catching up and I need some guidance please.

    I installed Macrium Reflect and did an Image backup some time ago and now I want to do a Differential backup. Which is the easiest way to proceed please?.
  3. Today, 03:45 PM #2
    CliveM
    Default Re: Macrium Reflect Backup

    Select (backup definition files) then run it. You will then be asked what you want to do. Select the appropriate option and run it.
