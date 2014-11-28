https://www.sciencealert.com/scienti...e-uk-with-cold
Spain has just had -30 deg and lots of snow, probably more disrupted weather to come over the Northern Hemisphere.
https://www.sciencealert.com/scienti...e-uk-with-cold
Spain has just had -30 deg and lots of snow, probably more disrupted weather to come over the Northern Hemisphere.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Phuck!! We are all doomed...........
Bookmarks