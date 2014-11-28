Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:36 PM #1
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,252

    Default Stratospheric Warming Event Around The North Pole

    https://www.sciencealert.com/scienti...e-uk-with-cold

    Spain has just had -30 deg and lots of snow, probably more disrupted weather to come over the Northern Hemisphere.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:13 PM #2
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,387

    Default Re: Stratospheric Warming Event Around The North Pole

    Phuck!! We are all doomed...........
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Global Warming.........
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 64
    Last Post: 28-11-2014, 11:08 AM
  2. Who is responsible for a power pole fuse?
    By mzee in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 05-06-2014, 09:30 PM
  3. Global Warming
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 14-05-2012, 10:28 PM
  4. Why am I getting errors about Event 7000 in my Event Viewer log?
    By Chikara in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 25-05-2009, 02:12 PM
  5. Power pole damage
    By tims in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 02-11-2007, 11:56 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources