Hey Guys,
I literally just started this account because I need help with this issue, I have used your site before to gain information about certain things and it's pretty awesome.
I am an avid lover of early 2000s tech, I really like how we managed to advance so far and how intrigued people were with like 2 mega pixels. Anyways, I recently bought a Hyundai TX115c, and there are close to no web links or videos explaining how to fix or do anything to them, other than the manual and a few lacking forum posts. My Hyundai, has I assume a broken lcd and charging port, but I attached a cord to the battery and charged it. As I can't see anything, I have no clue what the phone is doing, but the keypad turns on and I can press the numbers and still hear it. Does anyone know where I could get a replacement LCD? The front/rear little lcd just lights up white, is that normal? I would really like to get this working, so any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
