Thread: Auckland motel?

Hi all,
Some of you are in Auckland so hopefully you can provide some advice. I have looked at the large booking websites, most of the places have only 1 double bed, or 2 doubles or a double and a single. We have 1 adult parent and 2 adult kids so we rather not share a bed (!). So we need 3 beds. Most of the listings are generally hotels or studio apartments with a small kitchenette. Parking is an issue as well.
We are looking at somewhere near Newmarket but we can drive around, like a typical NZ motel where we can just park at the premise. Any recommendations or a website that searches motels?
We had a look at AirBnB but they tend to be $200/night is that the going price? Many are apartments more in the CBD like Queens Street and Graftton area.
Cheers.
Bookmarks