Thread: Auckland motel?

  Today, 06:51 PM #1
    Nomad
    Auckland motel?

    Hi all,

    Some of you are in Auckland so hopefully you can provide some advice. I have looked at the large booking websites, most of the places have only 1 double bed, or 2 doubles or a double and a single. We have 1 adult parent and 2 adult kids so we rather not share a bed (!). So we need 3 beds. Most of the listings are generally hotels or studio apartments with a small kitchenette. Parking is an issue as well.

    We are looking at somewhere near Newmarket but we can drive around, like a typical NZ motel where we can just park at the premise. Any recommendations or a website that searches motels?

    We had a look at AirBnB but they tend to be $200/night is that the going price? Many are apartments more in the CBD like Queens Street and Graftton area.



    Cheers.
  Today, 07:28 PM #2
    piroska
    Re: Auckland motel?

    Quote Originally Posted by Nomad View Post
    most of the places have only 1 double bed, or 2 doubles or a double and a single. We have 1 adult parent and 2 adult kids so we rather not share a bed (!). So we need 3 beds.
    https://www.wotif.co.nz/Auckland-Mot...-Accommodation

    https://www.aucklandnz.com/visit/stay/motels

    or plain old google: "find auckland motels nz -hotels"
  Today, 07:29 PM #3
    piroska
    Re: Auckland motel?

    Quote Originally Posted by Nomad View Post
    We had a look at AirBnB but they tend to be $200/night is that the going price? .
    Hmmm, depends where in Auckland I guess. Friend of mine out Waitakere used to and her price was $55 a night.
