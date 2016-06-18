Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Roscoe
    How do you access Freeview TV On Demand?

    I see advertised on the TV every so often, Freeview TV On Demand but have no idea how to access it.

    Will someone please tell me how I do that, please.
    psycik
    Re: How do you access Freeview TV On Demand?

    If your tv supports it (freeview plus I think its called). You can go through the TV guide to access it. Some tvs also have dedicated tvnz/tv3 apps that allow Ondemand as well.


    Or options are Apple TV, Vodafone tv or chromecast as media streamers (in order of most expensive to least). Vodafone tv is not as the name suggests tied to Vodafone. But can be with a subscription.

    In case not immediately obvious Ondemand needs internet access.
