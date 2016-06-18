I see advertised on the TV every so often, Freeview TV On Demand but have no idea how to access it.
Will someone please tell me how I do that, please.
I see advertised on the TV every so often, Freeview TV On Demand but have no idea how to access it.
Will someone please tell me how I do that, please.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
If your tv supports it (freeview plus I think its called). You can go through the TV guide to access it. Some tvs also have dedicated tvnz/tv3 apps that allow Ondemand as well.
Or options are Apple TV, Vodafone tv or chromecast as media streamers (in order of most expensive to least). Vodafone tv is not as the name suggests tied to Vodafone. But can be with a subscription.
In case not immediately obvious Ondemand needs internet access.
Bookmarks