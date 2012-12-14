Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:32 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,172

    Default Cat6 vs Cat5e cables

    For ordinary home use, does it really matter whether it's Cat6 or Cat5e?

    I never used any Cat 6 so, can't comment.

    Worthwhile to upgrade to Cat6?

    Your professional views, please.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:10 AM #2
    blanco
    blanco is offline
    Silver Surfer blanco's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Cardiff, South Wales, UK
    Posts
    497

    Default Re: Cat6 vs Cat5e cables

    Both CAT5e and CAT6 can handle speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, or a Gigabit per second.
    The main difference between CAT5e and CAT6 cable lies within the bandwidth the cable
    can support for data transfer. CAT6 cables are designed for operating frequencies up to 250 MHz,
    compared to 100 Mhz for CAT5e.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cat6 Cable
    By DeSade in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 14-12-2012, 08:57 AM
  2. Crossover or normal, Cat5e or cat6?
    By Tukapa in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 11-12-2007, 11:16 AM
  3. Networking Cables Cat5e vs Cat6
    By Old Family in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 24-03-2006, 06:57 PM
  4. CAT5 CAT5e CAT6? confusing
    By fus1_n in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-08-2004, 07:01 PM
  5. Wiring Ethernet CAT5e Cables...
    By JamesStewart in forum PressF1
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 05-05-2003, 06:49 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources