For ordinary home use, does it really matter whether it's Cat6 or Cat5e?
I never used any Cat 6 so, can't comment.
Worthwhile to upgrade to Cat6?
Your professional views, please.
Both CAT5e and CAT6 can handle speeds of up to 1000 Mbps, or a Gigabit per second.
The main difference between CAT5e and CAT6 cable lies within the bandwidth the cable
can support for data transfer. CAT6 cables are designed for operating frequencies up to 250 MHz,
compared to 100 Mhz for CAT5e.
