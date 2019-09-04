Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Windows System Restore-Yeah Right!

    I have a separate post about loss f Audio on night of 29 December.
    I had last fixed Audio through kind instructions on 17 December iI promptly created a System Restore Point at that date.
    i also created another one a few days later. When I tried to use System Restore on 29 December the only one showing was an automatic Restore Point dated 26 December.

    I posted on Microsoft Community a query about what happened to my manually created System restore points of 17 December and later pre 26 December.

    Below is the reply i received today.

    [Frederik Long has replied to your question System Restore Points Disappear in Microsoft Community.

    "Windows will routinely delete Restore Points. It will even disable this useful mechanism. Using a tool such as the free version of Macrium Reflect avoids this problem by creating images of your partition(s)."

    To me this s like buying a new car with part of the deal being a 3 year warranty and when one applies under the warranty the car Sales yard says "Oh no we cancelled those warranties"

    I do not recall any prior discussions from Microsoft about vastly limiting retention of System Restore points and reducing one's ability to go back.

    Is the free version of Macrum Reflect as easy to use as a System Restore?

    Opinions please

    Thanks
    Default Re: Windows System Restore-Yeah Right!

    Neil F
    Thanks for the info about System Restore being virtually Useless. I tried to use Syst Restore a few weeks back and when I opened it was informed that "No Restore Points have been created on your system". Why have it if it's as good as useless!
    Macrium Relfect 7 I use to back up my System. I use it to Image the C Drive and then I do a 'Differential' Backup' every week. A Differential backup only creates an image file of the changes made in the C Drive since the Full Image was created. When doing a Restore with Macrium the Main image and all differentials' are needed to Restore your system. ( If you use the Differential backup feature) Same goes if you choose the Incremental Backup method.
    Doing the Image making takes a damn sight longer than creating a System Restore point. The entire contents of your C: (Boot) Drive are copied into the Image so depending on the size of your Boot Drive is the time it takes to create the 'Image' backup. Incremental or Differential backups don't take as long to create, But, you need to save the Backup Image to some other drive than C Drive so it can be accessed for use if/when your System goes bad. So you need a decent sized external or internal storage drive on which to save your backups. Preferably twice the size of your C Drive.
    More expense for you. Cheers MS.

    Sone info and vids on using Macrium at this link.

    https://www.bing.com/search?q=macriu...d9e5a77fda57c9
    Last edited by kiotimak; Today at 08:25 PM.
