  Today, 07:26 PM #1
    Neil F
    Default Senior's Revenge

    Yesterday my daughter emailed me, asking why I didn't do something useful with my time.

    "Like sitting around drinking wine isn't a good thing?" I asked.

    Talking about my "doing something useful" seems to be her favourite topic of conversation. She says she is "only thinking of me," and suggested, I go down to the Senior Centre and hang around with some of the blokes there.

    So I did, and when I got home, I decided to play a prank on her. I sent her an e-mail saying that I had joined the Senior Parachute Club.

    She replied, "Are you nuts? You're 75 years-old and now you're going to start jumping out of airplanes?"

    I told her that I even had a Membership Card and e-mailed a copy to her. Immediately, she telephoned me and yelled,

    "Good grief, Dad, where are your glasses? This is a membership to a Prostitute Club, not a Parachute Club."

    "Oh man, am I in trouble," I said, "I signed up for five jumps a week!"

    The line went dead.

    Life as a Senior isn't getting any easier, but sometimes it can be fun....
  Today, 07:38 PM #2
    Roscoe
    Default Re: Senior's Revenge

    An oldie but a goodie.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
