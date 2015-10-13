Yesterday my daughter emailed me, asking why I didn't do something useful with my time.
"Like sitting around drinking wine isn't a good thing?" I asked.
Talking about my "doing something useful" seems to be her favourite topic of conversation. She says she is "only thinking of me," and suggested, I go down to the Senior Centre and hang around with some of the blokes there.
So I did, and when I got home, I decided to play a prank on her. I sent her an e-mail saying that I had joined the Senior Parachute Club.
She replied, "Are you nuts? You're 75 years-old and now you're going to start jumping out of airplanes?"
I told her that I even had a Membership Card and e-mailed a copy to her. Immediately, she telephoned me and yelled,
"Good grief, Dad, where are your glasses? This is a membership to a Prostitute Club, not a Parachute Club."
"Oh man, am I in trouble," I said, "I signed up for five jumps a week!"
The line went dead.
Life as a Senior isn't getting any easier, but sometimes it can be fun....
Bookmarks