We owned a service station in a little town called Ward, 50km south of Blenheim in the early 60s. Our petrol was dearer than Blenheim and people travelling up from Christchurch would stop in for petrol, and knowing petrol was dearer they would only ask for one gallon which would take them to Blenheim where the petrol was cheaper and save them a few pennies. They often became quite upset when we told them we don't sell only one gallon. The smallest amount we would sell was three gallons. "But you have to sell it to me." some would say. "We don't have to sell you anything." was our reply. When we told them why, they bought three gallons.
When you start an electric motor there is an initial surge of electricity - three pence worth - we have overheads and wages - another three pence - so we don't start making a profit until the third gallon, and you only want one gallon? Go away! "But you sell one gallon to a motor cyclist." "Yes, but they have such a small tank they can't take any more, so we make an exception."
That was only one of the many things that happened. We should have written down all the silly things that happened over the seven years we were there. We could have written a book about it.
