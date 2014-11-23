Hello we do basic editing on our iPhone /iPad but looking for some suggestions for photo editing software for the Pc (Windows) please.
Filters etc but also editing out parts of the photos (people).
Thanks in Advance
GIMP is similar to PhotShop but open source.
IrfanView for basic edits, also free to use.
Off the top of my head, there's Gimp - never used it much but many find it good, and it's free.
After that you start to spend. ON1 Photo Raw costs $NZ166 at the moment (special Christmas price). It has a bit of a learning curve, but you own it outright. Then there is Adobe Lightroom (my favourite) but you must pay Adobe $NZ16 a month to use it. You also get Photoshop as part of the subscription, but you may not be ready for that yet.
Capture One ($US180), DxO Photolab ($US200) and Affinity Photo ($NZ90) all have their loyal users. The costs involved for all of these require a certain amount of dedication, so you need to figure out just what it is you want to do, and how much you are prepared to spend. There are cheaper options around, but I don't know anything about them and I doubt that I would want them. It comes down to horses for courses.
If you have a Fuji camera you can get the Fuji edition of Capture One for free. Google it to get the proper URL at the official capture one website. Or else, yeah there are an array of different software available but generally speaking the Adobe subscription is the standard that gives you Lightroom and Photoshop. Lightroom is a lot quicker to use and many of my camera club buddies only use Lightroom. Many of them got into it some years ago so they are happy to use the older version which was a buy once use for ever without any updates but you need to make sure your camera is supported and you don't intend to buy a newer camera b/c the newer camera RAW files cannot be opened up only JPEG. You can work around it but you're not getting the best out of the file ie you can convert RAW to DNG and then use a older version of Adobe to open it.
