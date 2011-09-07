Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 11:48 AM
    Roscoe
    Default I'm a boobs man, myself

    While I appreciate a nice pair of legs and a shapely bottom, I love a decent pair - not a big pair but about a 36".

    What about you? What is your preference?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 12:18 PM
    kenj
    Default Re: I'm a boobs man, myself

    Roscoe, behave yourself! We have lady members as well!

    Ken
  Today, 12:31 PM
    Roscoe
    Default Re: I'm a boobs man, myself

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Roscoe, behave yourself! We have lady members as well!

    Ken
    Sorry, Ken. I did not mean to upset. Perhaps the lady members would like to tell us their preference?
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 12:59 PM
    allblack
    Default Re: I'm a boobs man, myself

    With photos.

    Unless you're over 25.

    Then no.
