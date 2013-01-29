Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Here's a way to have a New Years party with a difference

    Boston Dynamics put paid to any assertion robots can't dance ...

    And a kind wish for everybody achieving what they want in 2021!

    Cheers
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    Default Re: Here's a way to have a New Years party with a difference

    Just when 2020 looked like a complete write-off, the Boston Dynamics robots saved the day!

    I hope they got an extra shot of lube oil as a reward.
