Thread: Two faced

  1. Today, 02:05 PM #1
    kenj
    Default Two faced

    Is this a joke or what?

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-time...out-his-career

    Ken

    P.S. and don't call me racist!!
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
  3. Today, 02:35 PM #2
    B.M.
    Default Re: Two faced

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    Is this a joke or what?

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/waikato-time...out-his-career

    Ken

    P.S. and don't call me racist!!
    Well any credibility he may have had is gone now.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
