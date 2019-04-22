Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Win10 Media Player

    Haven't used Win10's Media Player.

    Inserted a CVD but couldn't get Win10's Media player to play.

    It also couldn't play a MP4 music file.

    What's happening here? I need to use a third party program like VLC to play?
    Default Re: Win10 Media Player

    Some files wont play in Windows Media Player anymore (due to legal / licencing reasons) or incorrectly created files, due to not having the proper codec pack for it (had some MP4's not work)

    Use either VLC or MPC-HC. MPC-HC plays just about anything And you can alter output far more than VLC.

    https://www.techspot.com/downloads/4...me-cinema.html
