Haven't used Win10's Media Player.
Inserted a CVD but couldn't get Win10's Media player to play.
It also couldn't play a MP4 music file.
What's happening here? I need to use a third party program like VLC to play?
Some files wont play in Windows Media Player anymore (due to legal / licencing reasons) or incorrectly created files, due to not having the proper codec pack for it (had some MP4's not work)
Use either VLC or MPC-HC. MPC-HC plays just about anything And you can alter output far more than VLC.
https://www.techspot.com/downloads/4...me-cinema.html
