My old Navman, Model number MY85XLT has died.
Well the cause of death I think is the battery, which is a M1100 which is a rechargeable 3.7v Li-ion.
Now, question number 1 is who is best to deal with in NZ? Google has come up with plenty in Aus for around $11 but I dont think theyre allowed to post batteries? Airline regulations I understand.
If I cant get a battery in NZ, or they are too dear, Ill just buy a complete new unit.
Which leads us to what make or model is recommended?
It would have to have both Aus & NZ maps, and if it would log fishing spots, that would be a bonus, although I have never heard of of one of these of these that were useful for both marine and terrestrial navigation, even though I guess the same satellites are used for both.
So whats your thoughts on my dilemma?
Bookmarks