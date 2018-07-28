diskpart, list vol in my computers CMD shows the correct information about connected devices/drives. Booting from W10 Pro install ESD-.ISO USB and choosing 'Repair Computer/Troubleshoot/Advance options/ CMD Prompt, the same two commands used in CMD show the SSD Boot drive and the Sata HDD Storage drive their drive letters changed; the C: Boot SSD drive is given the D: drive letter and the D: Storage drive is given the C: Drive letter.
I noticed the drive letters being incorrect when I got to the stage of having to reboot computer into W10 install media. I have W10 on a bootable USB flashdrive.
Why would the drives letterings have been changed when using Install media, CMD Prompt?
I was attempting to move both Program Files (x86 and 64Bit) and a couple other folders from the SSD to the HDD using the method in the below link.
All was well until getting to the part where I had to shutdown the computer and boot into W10 Install media. I gave up when I realised the drives letters were not as they should be.
https://youtu.be/C-Z_Eh71CGw
Lengthy method and a challenge to a novice such as I, there were links for other methods but most dealt with W7, such as Linus's one here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMo8krAJd5Q
or this
https://youtu.be/h2n_l9U4KuY
In order for me to move anything from SSD to HDD I had to use Start/File Explorer/This PC/(open C: drive), highlight the Program files folder and then choose the 'Home' tab at top of Explorer window and then click the 'Move' tab, which didn't 'Move' anything it Copied it to the HDD; and It was NOT going to move the x86 Program Files folder anywhere. So, I sought another method/tutorial and got the first given URL above.
I feel the tutorial is showing how to move the folders from a fresh install of W10 on a SSD to a HDD storage drive in the computer. The Program files folders are empty.
As I said, I quit at the diskpart differences stage. (Stage 3 of the tutorial at 4 minutes into it)
I am considering fresh install W10 Pro x64 20H2 to the M.2 SSD and then attempt the moving of Program Folders to the 1TB HDD and then install programs, Games. I will also move other folders such as Docs/Pics/videos/Downloads/Browsers to the Storage HDD.
Why the fresh install W10?? Because I think that which I have may be kinda messed up from my using Backup images that could have been damaged somewhere in the past. We won't go into any of that because it has been debated in another thread I posted recently
What would be your opinion on the two different diskpart/list vol occurrences?
Cheers in advance.
