Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 01:22 PM #1
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,952

    Default best disk to disk copy software

    Hi . Whats the current BEST old disk to new disk copying software

    Something that
    - can copy to a smaller disk (eg 500Gb to 480Gb )
    - can cope with disk errors, will continue if read errors are encountered
    - can cope with non standard partitioning, as seen on too many laptops
    - will do the job on 'difficult' setups, where for various reasons most disk copy/clone software just fails

    Ive some difficult PC's I need to upgrade to SSD's . Win8.1, UEFI . They are starting to P%^&%8 me off :-(
    So far Active@ , older Seagate/wd/Acronos failed, newer versions of seagate/wd software fails
    Win's built in imaging software (via backup) ALLWAYS works, but wont recover from image to a smaller drive , so cant use that .

    I can usually find some disk copy software to work, but for some reason , not on these generic i3 PC's

    Does Macrium free have a disk to disk copy function, or is that image then recover from image to new PC ?
    Will Macrium image to a small HD?

    cheers
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:50 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,661

    Default Re: best disk to disk copy software

    Have you looked at AOMEI Partition Assistant (free Program)?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:06 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,937

    Default Re: best disk to disk copy software

    Macrium is meant to do Clone Disk , but never actually tried it. I've always used the Imagining.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Clone Disk.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 51.1 KB  ID: 10744


    All the other options is does do, you can tell it to ignore bad Sectors (From Up top - Other Tasks - Edit Defaults - Advanced - tick "Ignore bad Sectors") This is from the installed program not the bootable CD.

    never had any problems with any type of CPU compatibility.

    Can resize the Partitions, have done so many times from 1TB drives down to 250GB SSD's Heres how: https://knowledgebase.macrium.com/di...ion+properties
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:23 PM #4
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,952

    Default Re: best disk to disk copy software

    Quote Originally Posted by Bryan View Post
    Have you looked at AOMEI Partition Assistant (free Program)?
    Just tried it. It did nothing (literally)
    It rebooted into PE mode to do the copy, failed instantly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:26 PM #5
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,661

    Default Re: best disk to disk copy software

    oops. Sorry about that!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:26 PM #6
    1101
    1101 is online now
    Senior Member 1101's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    6,952

    Default Re: best disk to disk copy software

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Macrium is meant to do Clone Disk , but never actually tried it. I've always used the Imagining.
    Ah, is that a "clone" or copy .
    A clone is often a sector by sector clone , that takes upteen hours and wont work on smaller disks
    But in some software, a clone is a copy: copies only data & boot partion etc

    I wish they would standardize some of the terms used .

    can macrium recover image to a smaller HD ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Disk image, copy, clone ... not sure which.
    By SP8's in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-07-2015, 09:07 PM
  2. Copy applications from hard disk to hard disk
    By agus in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 15-03-2011, 07:02 PM
  3. Floppy disk copy error
    By sookie_72 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-06-2005, 11:55 AM
  4. Copy X-Box Game Disk
    By Joe Davies in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 20-07-2003, 11:41 AM
  5. copy cd to disk
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-04-2002, 03:18 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources