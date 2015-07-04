Hi . Whats the current BEST old disk to new disk copying software
Something that
- can copy to a smaller disk (eg 500Gb to 480Gb )
- can cope with disk errors, will continue if read errors are encountered
- can cope with non standard partitioning, as seen on too many laptops
- will do the job on 'difficult' setups, where for various reasons most disk copy/clone software just fails
Ive some difficult PC's I need to upgrade to SSD's . Win8.1, UEFI . They are starting to P%^&%8 me off :-(
So far Active@ , older Seagate/wd/Acronos failed, newer versions of seagate/wd software fails
Win's built in imaging software (via backup) ALLWAYS works, but wont recover from image to a smaller drive , so cant use that .
I can usually find some disk copy software to work, but for some reason , not on these generic i3 PC's
Does Macrium free have a disk to disk copy function, or is that image then recover from image to new PC ?
Will Macrium image to a small HD?
cheers
