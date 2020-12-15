Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Jiggle
    USB device over current detected

    I shut down my computer yesterday after it was running normally. I turn it on today and I get the below message on screen after booting:

    USB device over current status detected!!
    System will shut down after 15 seconds.

    I do not regularly use my USB ports and haven't touched them for about 2 weeks. I have looked up error and tried the below with no luck :

    - removed all USB devices
    - blow out USB ports
    - visually check ports for damage, nothing obvious found
    - Breadboard by taking motherboard out of case with all USB ports empty, left 1 stick of ram, left gfx installed, and installed motherboard speaker.

    I still got the USB over current error and computer shut down after 15 seconds.
    Only after removing all ram did the computer not shut down after 15 seconds, but I also did not get any display.

    When the computer did boot and display when ram installed there was slight artifacts but dissappeared when the USB over current error messages displayed.

    What else can I do? Is it likely the motherboard is the issue?

    Can I some how disable the USB ports?

    I have a an Asus P5q E motherboard.

    Any help or advice would be appreciated.
    tweak'e
    Re: USB device over current detected

    often you can disable usb ports in the bios.
