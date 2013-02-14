Hi.
I've orderred a new laptop which will arrive in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile I want to get ready for a smooth transition from old to new. I was wondering if somebody could answer me the following questions:
a) Are there pros and/or cons for setting up through a local account or a Microsoft account?
b) Is it worthwile to partition a SSD, i.e. on one partition apps etc. and on the other private files?
c) Is it worthwile to reset Windows (remove everything) and load a fresh copy from the cloud?
d) Are there any pitfalls I should be aware of?
Many thanks for your help and have a great day.
