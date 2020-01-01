Thread: Oled TVs

-
Old fella
Oled TVs
Hi folks.
Thinking of replacing my old Tv and am considering buying a 55in Oled Tv.
Question, are they worth the extra money and any brand better than the other??
Your comments would be appreciated
TIA
Smithie
tweakedgeek
Re: Oled TVs
go have a look in a show room.
how good it looks to you is different to the next person.
its surprising how many people cannot tell the difference between a budget tv and a top end one.
