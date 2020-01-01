Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Oled TVs

  1. Today, 05:45 PM #1
    smithie 38
    smithie 38 is offline
    Old fella smithie 38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Carterton
    Posts
    605

    Default Oled TVs

    Hi folks.

    Thinking of replacing my old Tv and am considering buying a 55in Oled Tv.
    Question, are they worth the extra money and any brand better than the other??

    Your comments would be appreciated

    TIA
    Smithie
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:49 PM #2
    tweak'e
    tweak'e is online now
    tweakedgeek tweak'e's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    winterlessnorth (well almost)
    Posts
    4,892
    Send a message via ICQ to tweak'e

    Default Re: Oled TVs

    go have a look in a show room.
    how good it looks to you is different to the next person.
    its surprising how many people cannot tell the difference between a budget tv and a top end one.
    Tweak it till it breaks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources