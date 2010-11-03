Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Roscoe
    Default What an absolute lot of twaddle!

    We have received a 2021 calendar that has the maori names for the days of the week and months of the year. What an absolute lot of twaddle! It's not as if the maoris had those names. They did not have weeks or months. All the names are made up names. Why?

    The only thing they knew was the phases of the moon and the lunar months of which there are thirteen. They had no weeks. One day was just the same as any other day. They knew about the seasons, obviously, but had no concept of weeks and twelve months.

    What a load of rubbish!
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    blanco
    Default Re: What an absolute lot of twaddle!

    Quote: "All the names are made up names. Why?". Why not?
    piroska
    Default Re: What an absolute lot of twaddle!

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    It's not as if the maoris had those names.
    oh god...Again.


    And Monday, Tuesday etc are english names are they? And which English? Old, Middle? No.
    You can't even speak original english. Which actually was a form of german.

    So can you speak what your ancestors spoke? No.
    English is a giant mishmash of greek, norse, german, latin, norman, and the modern version is even worse.

    So your racist rantings are irrelevant.
    Ex-pctek
