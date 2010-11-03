We have received a 2021 calendar that has the maori names for the days of the week and months of the year. What an absolute lot of twaddle! It's not as if the maoris had those names. They did not have weeks or months. All the names are made up names. Why?
The only thing they knew was the phases of the moon and the lunar months of which there are thirteen. They had no weeks. One day was just the same as any other day. They knew about the seasons, obviously, but had no concept of weeks and twelve months.
What a load of rubbish!
Bookmarks