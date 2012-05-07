Seasons greetings!
So my audio uses external speakers connected to the MB jack outputs - eg non-digital. Other playback devices that show in settings, I have disabled - these are HD Audio devices x 2 (my 2 monitors), and "Realtek Digital Output" (I assume this the separate digital output from MB).
I've had these same speakers ever since I had this PC, many years now, actually even from my last once prior to this, and I never had a problem until a few days before Xmas, where the audio would have some random interference or glitches, including occasional pops. This is with sound files saved locally that never had problems before when I played them. I also noticed when playing videos on YouTube, there would be a slow but noticeable, and increasing, lag between video and audio. If I refresh it, it would be back in sync, but again slowly but surely it would go out of sync again regardless if playing the video on monitor 1 or 2.
Before I do any more detailed troubleshooting, I'd like to know if there is any way that somehow the video card drivers could be a cause? I am thinking maybe yes for the video / audio lag, but I could not see how that's possible for an audio-only playback.
I did recently update my graphic card drivers maybe a few days before this problem happened. Perhaps just coincidence, but I'd like to eliminate this as a possible cause before I do more detailed troubleshooting. Yes I could roll back to the previous video card driver to test, but that's a bit of a pain to do, hence asking here first.
Thanks in advance
Win 10 64 bit, fully updated, MB is Asus Maximus VIII Hero, and Graphics card is GeForce GTX 970 if that matters.
Edit: Forgot to mention, I have already uninstalled and reinstalled the latest audio drivers from the Asus support page
