Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:01 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,005

    Default It pays to be in good with the cook on Christmas Day

    SWMBO has been making the pudding for our Christmas lunch and I get to lick the beaters used for the cream and clean out the jug used to make the chocolate icing. It certainly pays to be on good terms with the cook.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:23 AM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,656

    Default Re: It pays to be in good with the cook on Christmas Day

    No no! SWMBO knows a kitchen hand when she sees one - you are just like me!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:46 AM #3
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,463

    Default Re: It pays to be in good with the cook on Christmas Day

    Sounds great Roscoe, same down here. The perks on Christmas day are many and varied.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I'm Glad I Married A Good Cook
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 25-07-2017, 02:54 PM
  2. I married a good cook
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 13-07-2016, 09:30 AM
  3. Who pays?
    By kenj in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 20-03-2016, 05:08 PM
  4. AA Pays Out
    By wratterus in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 04-08-2009, 09:50 AM
  5. Telecom pays out!!!
    By drsteve in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 29-10-2003, 11:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources