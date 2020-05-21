Results 1 to 2 of 2
    kenj
    Some E & T jokes for Christmas

    https://eandt.theiet.org/content/art...for-christmas/

    Merry Christmas all..

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    zqwerty
    Re: Some E & T jokes for Christmas

    Some jokes from Major Geeks, some mildly NSFW so look out:

    https://www.majorgeeks.com/news/stor...4_photos).html
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
