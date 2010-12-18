Rerum novarum, or Rights and Duties of Capital and Labor, is an encyclical issued by Pope
Leo XIII on 15 May 1891. It is an open letter, passed to all Catholic patriarchs,
primates, archbishops and bishops, that addressed the condition of the working classes:
What are the 6 major elements of Rerum Novarum?
Cooperation Between the Classes. -Labor & Capital must work together (cooperate) ...
Dignity of Work. -Work should provide a decent life for workers & their families. ...
Just Wage & Workers' Associations. ...
Role of the State. ...
Private Ownership of Property. ...
Defense of the Poor
