Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:52 PM #1
    Nomad
    Nomad is online now
    Wanderer
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    7,454

    Default 3rd party laser toner and drums?

    We usually use Computer Food online. Are the 3rd party ones brand new? We are just printing documents with text or photocopiers so not quality critical.

    We have never replaced the drum. When we print out a power bill the areas which is a color which the BW laser prints out monochrome instead of a solid black there are streaks. Is this normal for a laser printer? I don't remember it was like when it was new. We have a Brother HL-L2380DW. Delivery is free, maybe we should order a toner and then later can order the drum?


    Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:21 PM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    2,837

    Default Re: 3rd party laser toner and drums?

    Yes, new.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:31 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    27,926

    Default Re: 3rd party laser toner and drums?

    Log into the Printer and look at the Specs, it will say the life of teh Drum Left / Used.

    Generally Streaks means low Toner. If there is damage to the Drum it will have streaks ( black marks) in the same location several times on every Print.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Swapping Brother Laser toner cartridges - OK ?
    By Digby in forum PressF1
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 25-08-2012, 04:02 PM
  2. Printer/Toner...??
    By Agent_24 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 20-04-2009, 11:32 AM
  3. Brother HL 2040 Laser - toner etc
    By Digby in forum PressF1
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 08-01-2009, 06:05 PM
  4. Toner
    By philkiwi in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 23-06-2008, 01:31 PM
  5. Empty 44 gall drums wanted
    By Cicero in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 26-11-2007, 11:46 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources