We usually use Computer Food online. Are the 3rd party ones brand new? We are just printing documents with text or photocopiers so not quality critical.
We have never replaced the drum. When we print out a power bill the areas which is a color which the BW laser prints out monochrome instead of a solid black there are streaks. Is this normal for a laser printer? I don't remember it was like when it was new. We have a Brother HL-L2380DW. Delivery is free, maybe we should order a toner and then later can order the drum?
Thanks.
