Hi
I have an old computer game called Diablo II Lord of Destruction (released in 2000). It has played on all W10 Pro 64 versions I have had installed but since I upgraded to W10 Pro x64 v20H2 the only thing I get onscreen is my Desktop is enlarged to 640x480 with a few massive icons, no mouse pointer and only way out and back to normal resolution is by Powering Off the computer and restarting it.
I tried Compatibility mode for Win XP SP1/2/3 and Win7 SP1 and W8 and Vista. Still the same as above.
I just might have to give up that game or knock up a computer with Win XP or Win7 or W10 pre 20H2.
Anyone else had issues playing games on W10 20H2?
Bookmarks