Hi.
Monday I used Macrium 7 Free to full image the C Drive in my computer. I started the backup about 3am, when it showed it had 30 minutes to complete I went to bed letting the backup complete itself and I can use it when I wake.
Nope, I woke 4 hours later and onscreen is the Macrium Backup window stating "No space on destination" (Disk).... Overall Progress Status was 99%, Current Progress 100%. File size 227GB
I changed Destination disk (after deleting previous images to make enough space for the new image) and I expected the uncompleted Image to be moved to the new destination and for the image to be completed. Nope. I ended up with a 227GB 00-00 image on one HDD and a 24GB 00-01 image on another HDD. I couldn't open the 00-00 image to restore it to another M.2 SSD because it was incomplete. I tried putting both files into same folder on one HDD but still no joy trying to restore the image/s.
In the end I deleted both images and started the backup image process again. It too almost 2 hours to complete and when I restored Macrium to restore the image in WinPE Mode to a new computers M.2 NVMe SSD that contained W10 Pro OS but it was faulty so it had to be replaced, that restore took almost 2 hours to complete. Slow on computers with 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM in each and a Ryzen 5 2400G in one and a Ryzen 5 2600 in the other computer receiving the cloned OS from the first computer.
But here's the beef, I cannot comprehend why Macrium would start to create an image if there is not enough free space available for it on the drive to which the image is being saved. I can only assume that it doesn't do any analysis of the recipient destination drive.
