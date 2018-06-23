Thread: Summer Solstice

Seeing nobody has mentioned it, yesterday was the Summer Solstice, and therefore the longest day of the year.
I do hope the Global Warming Alarmists have survived the temperatures so far, as we head back to winter.
Global Warming is Mann made.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
I noticed a chill in the air this morning. Winter is on its way.
Ken
