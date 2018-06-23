Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Summer Solstice

  1. Today, 04:56 PM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    7,603

    Default Summer Solstice

    Seeing nobody has mentioned it, yesterday was the Summer Solstice, and therefore the longest day of the year.

    I do hope the Global Warming Alarmists have survived the temperatures so far, as we head back to winter.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:00 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    5,459

    Default Re: Summer Solstice

    I noticed a chill in the air this morning. Winter is on its way.

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Winter Solstice
    By B.M. in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 23-06-2018, 06:56 PM
  2. Is it summer already?
    By --Wolf-- in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 13-08-2010, 12:29 AM
  3. Summer's Almost Here
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 24-04-2010, 08:19 PM
  4. Happy Winter Solstice Everyone. And Especially To rob_on_guitar
    By bob_doe_nz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 26-12-2009, 07:04 AM
  5. Where's Our Summer
    By Trev in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 04-12-2009, 10:49 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources