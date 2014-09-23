Anyone had any experience with Chrome OS installations ?
As an experiment I attempted to install Chrome OS on a spare laptop using the method in the link below.
https://beebom.com/how-install-chrome-os-on-pc/
All went according to plan until the reboot, where no OS was found.
I had several attempts & got the same result each time.
It's an older laptop, but has the required hardware.
I had a look at the hard drive afterwards using gparted in linux.
There were multiple partitions all showing yellow flags.
