    Nomad
    Wanderer
    What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    There was an interesting conversation. Have you any stuff you had it for 20yrs and still using? Not just items that was bought second hand and you've not owned for 20yrs personally.

    For myself that would be a typical family film SLR camera 2001 January that I used 2 or so years ago. My 1998 stereo that I use everyday (!). I even have a goretex jacket which is my own real substantial wet jacket from 2001 March or February but the inner fleece jacket is January 1997, also various polo trips that just got opened earlier this year which was from the same trip as the Canon camera 2000 December - 2001 January to Asia. Still might have 1 knockoff Caterpillar polo might be oversized! Obviously there are cars but that is a bit more common and stuff lying in the garage like screwdrivers and tools. Ditto old travel books, atlases and dictionaries etc ...


    Cheers.
    Roscoe
    Sowndz Grate
    Re: What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    SWMBO. First hand, not second hand. And I still have lots of use for her. She's very handy.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    psycik
    Senior Member
    Re: What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    My lawnmower would be just on 19 years, bought it just after we moved into our first house. And we've only just started replacing some of our towels which would be the same age (wedding presents).

    Handtools,I'd have the odd one older that 19 years.
    pcuser42
    Short Member
    Re: What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    Bit hard to have anything that long when I'm still in my 20s
    wainuitech
    Computer Technician
    Re: What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    I was thinking the same, thought it might be a bit cheeky though saying it --
    lakewoodlady
    Lifetime Member
    Re: What have you owned for 20yrs and still using?

    A red and white check kitchen apron my daughter made me when she was 13 lol! She’s now coming up 50...

    LL
