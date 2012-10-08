There was an interesting conversation. Have you any stuff you had it for 20yrs and still using? Not just items that was bought second hand and you've not owned for 20yrs personally.
For myself that would be a typical family film SLR camera 2001 January that I used 2 or so years ago. My 1998 stereo that I use everyday (!). I even have a goretex jacket which is my own real substantial wet jacket from 2001 March or February but the inner fleece jacket is January 1997, also various polo trips that just got opened earlier this year which was from the same trip as the Canon camera 2000 December - 2001 January to Asia. Still might have 1 knockoff Caterpillar polo might be oversized! Obviously there are cars but that is a bit more common and stuff lying in the garage like screwdrivers and tools. Ditto old travel books, atlases and dictionaries etc ...
Cheers.
