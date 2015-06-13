We have two cats who seem to spend most of their lives sleeping. They both have their own chairs where they can be found most of the day. But at night? We all know that cats are supposed to be nocturnal, but these two seem to spend most of the night sleeping at the end of the bed. Granted, they do go out occasionally at night but SWMBO tells me that they are inside when she wakes up in the middle of the night.
So is it because they are too well fed? There is food in their bowls most of the time and they have a snack whenever they want. What else could they need?
So there is no doubt about it. Pussycats certainly have it good.
