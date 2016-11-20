Thread: Mangere

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    Default Mangere

    Every man, woman and child in New Zealand has just paid $6 to solve the maori/Fletcher Challenge dispute.

    Even SWMBO who has been a Jacinda fangirl is not happy.

    Me, I could see this sort of thing coming when Labour won in 2017. Its a wonder it took so long. Floodgates are now open.... method, want land? sit on it till government (don't even deserve the honorific of a capital G) pays out.

    Bastards, the lot of them! Leave the tents standing for accommodation, who would do a deal with them to build houses ?

    Ken
