Next year, I want to put together a new computer. Aiming at using M.2 Gen4 PCIe NVMe Motherboard and SSD. There's a few available price ranging from $180NZ to over $1000NZ. My budget is $1000NZ. I don't need dual PCIE16 slots but two M.2 slots would be advantageous. I have AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 16GB Crucial Ballistix 3200MHz DDR4 and an AMD Radeon Sapphire Nitro RX580 GPU.
I also have a 550W CoolerMaster PSU which may not be powerful enough to run the Radeon RX580 GPU (recommended 600W for that GPU), a Corsair HX750 PSU and 16GB DDR4 GSkill FlareX 2833MHz (both of those last two items currently in use)
Here's what I have been looking at so far:
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...3h-motherboard
This M.2 PCIe NVMe says it is Gen4 but in the specs it shows as being NVMe Gen4 Interface PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...thout-heatsink
That M.2 is cheap in comparison to these two below and I wonder why. Perhaps someone could comment on that.
The other 2 options are:
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...gen-4-nvme-ssd
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...-nvme-pcie-ssd
There is this option at a great price and was highly recommended by numerous reviewers, but I have read comments about receiving damaged items from the supplier.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TLYWMYW...ingfam-20&th=1
or this:
https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-E...age=en_US&th=1
Now lets say I get both the Gigabyte motherboard and SSD at a cost of $461NZ that leaves me with $540 to play with; new 750W-850W PSU?
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...5B0%5D.Value=1
And a Tower Case
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...5B0%5D.Value=1
And a Heatsink for the M.2 SSD.
Or, I could get the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for $369NZ... or the 3400G for $299NZ and do away with the RX580 GPU
Any suggestions on parts listed or other options much appreciated.
