    kiotimak
    Building new computer next year. Any suggestions?

    Hi.
    Next year, I want to put together a new computer. Aiming at using M.2 Gen4 PCIe NVMe Motherboard and SSD. There's a few available price ranging from $180NZ to over $1000NZ. My budget is $1000NZ. I don't need dual PCIE16 slots but two M.2 slots would be advantageous. I have AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 16GB Crucial Ballistix 3200MHz DDR4 and an AMD Radeon Sapphire Nitro RX580 GPU.
    I also have a 550W CoolerMaster PSU which may not be powerful enough to run the Radeon RX580 GPU (recommended 600W for that GPU), a Corsair HX750 PSU and 16GB DDR4 GSkill FlareX 2833MHz (both of those last two items currently in use)
    Here's what I have been looking at so far:
    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...3h-motherboard

    This M.2 PCIe NVMe says it is Gen4 but in the specs it shows as being NVMe Gen4 Interface PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4
    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...thout-heatsink

    That M.2 is cheap in comparison to these two below and I wonder why. Perhaps someone could comment on that.
    The other 2 options are:
    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...gen-4-nvme-ssd

    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...-nvme-pcie-ssd

    There is this option at a great price and was highly recommended by numerous reviewers, but I have read comments about receiving damaged items from the supplier.
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TLYWMYW...ingfam-20&th=1

    or this:
    https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-E...age=en_US&th=1

    Now lets say I get both the Gigabyte motherboard and SSD at a cost of $461NZ that leaves me with $540 to play with; new 750W-850W PSU?
    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...5B0%5D.Value=1

    And a Tower Case
    https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/sho...5B0%5D.Value=1

    And a Heatsink for the M.2 SSD.

    Or, I could get the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for $369NZ... or the 3400G for $299NZ and do away with the RX580 GPU

    Any suggestions on parts listed or other options much appreciated.
    Thanks
    Re: Building new computer next year. Any suggestions?

    Quote Originally Posted by kiotimak View Post
    Next year, I want to put together a new computer. I have AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 16GB Crucial Ballistix 3200MHz DDR4 and an AMD Radeon Sapphire Nitro RX580 GPU.
    I also have a Corsair HX750 PSU and 16GB DDR4 GSkill FlareX 2833MHz (both of those last two items currently in use)

    So why not just upgrade it? For $1000 you could get far better doing that than starting over.
    The most important part for gaming is the GPU:

    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews...rchy,4388.html

    and for CPU:
    https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews...rchy,4312.html

    Ok, if you want a new case....do so...but really? The RAM is fine already.
    Ex-pctek
    Re: Building new computer next year. Any suggestions?

    What ever you decide, I'd suggest you buy parts in NZ, that way if there's any warranty issues it "Should" get resolved a lot quicker.

    The Power Supply -- Don't skimp on it, thats what WILL give problems if its not powerful enough, better to have a bit in spare than have it Struggling.

    The Case -- Do you want it for show, Glitz and Glamour with all the flashing not really doing anything lights or simply a box to put it all in ? All the extra flash bits cost $

    Hell I remember when I was building a new PC for the Mrs, she said a cardboard box for all she cared, so I did Of course I got a hard time over it LOL And did put it in a actual case.

    When building suggest you only have one drive attached when installing the OS from NEW. Then once the Main OS is all setup with new drivers, running well, Image the Drive before installing ANYTHING else. Then connect the Second drive(s).
