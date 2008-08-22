Solarwind hacked . IT techies will recognise that Brand/service
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2020/12/...18k-customers/
Its just becoming more & more of a cluster as time goes on.
They were warned a year ago : did nothing . allegedly
They did nothing about hacked downloadables on their ftp server . allegedly
They had their ftp server password easily obtainable : allegedly
The hack has affected many US Govt depts .
Possible (possible) Russian Govt involvement .
https://www.wsj.com/articles/suspect...article_inline
Now reports of insider trading, investors sold off shares before they went public & share value plummeted . allegedly
so : add to all this , insider trading . That has possible jail terms for investors . The US takes Insider Trading very seriously .
https://www.washingtonpost.com/techn...-stock-trades/
This is going to get very messy for the companies & investors involved .
