I found out I had anxiety in 2016 after going through my first relationship breakup. I was highly stressed in my job as a school teacher and suffered panic attacks weekly. The main symptoms then were chest pain. I feel I do so much for my health. I eat well as Im a coeliac and lactose intolerant, I do yoga, swim, gym, meditate, acupuncture, Chiro, massage, listen to music and podcasts, I dont socialise too much and dont drink.
Anyone has experienced the same, I need some of your advice.
