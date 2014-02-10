Having been in our new place, about 20 mins inland from Oamaru, for over a year and having OK (but slow) internet with a local WISP, I found out there is a fibre cable running right past our gate!
So after waiting for about 6 months to get a quote from Chorus to get us connected it's finally being completed tomorrow.
With both myself and my wife working from home we need a good connection so it was worth the cost, and will probably add value to the property anyway, if we decide to sell later.
