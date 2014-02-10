Results 1 to 6 of 6
    CYaBro
    CYaBro
    Talking I need fibre in my diet!

    Having been in our new place, about 20 mins inland from Oamaru, for over a year and having OK (but slow) internet with a local WISP, I found out there is a fibre cable running right past our gate!
    So after waiting for about 6 months to get a quote from Chorus to get us connected it's finally being completed tomorrow.
    With both myself and my wife working from home we need a good connection so it was worth the cost, and will probably add value to the property anyway, if we decide to sell later.
    Roscoe
    Roscoe
    Default Re: I need fibre in my diet!

    Before we had fibre, watching YouTube videos would slow everything down and SWMBO noticed it very much when she was working from home. Fibre changed all that and from when we had it installed there were no more problems.

    You will love it. Not much faster but certainly more efficient.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    CYaBro
    CYaBro
    Default Re: I need fibre in my diet!

    Quote Originally Posted by Roscoe View Post
    Before we had fibre, watching YouTube videos would slow everything down and SWMBO noticed it very much when she was working from home. Fibre changed all that and from when we had it installed there were no more problems.

    You will love it. Not much faster but certainly more efficient.
    It'll be faster for us as our wireless connection only gives around 12-15Mbps down and 3-4Mbps upload.
    Fibre will be 900/400.
    And just in time for the school holidays as kids will be here during the day as well using Youtube etc.
    wainuitech
    wainuitech
    Default Re: I need fibre in my diet!

    Yep fast internet is good. Just don't try with vodafone to get anything done. Their service is has been getting absolutely terrible as time moves on. They promise the world and wont deliver.

    Had a good one the other Day, been trying to get a connection set up in a business - 3 Weeks and they been mucking about, Went to Spark in the end, Managed to get hold of the Area Manager (From friends in high places ) all within 1 day the new account made and new Router sent out. Cancelled Vodafone via email and it was funny, within 1 minute of sending the email Vodafone rang, back peddling -- To little to late sorry.
    CYaBro
    CYaBro
    Default Re: I need fibre in my diet!

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Yep fast internet is good. Just don't try with vodafone to get anything done. Their service is has been getting absolutely terrible as time moves on. They promise the world and wont deliver.

    Had a good one the other Day, been trying to get a connection set up in a business - 3 Weeks and they been mucking about, Went to Spark in the end, Managed to get hold of the Area Manager (From friends in high places ) all within 1 day the new account made and new Router sent out. Cancelled Vodafone via email and it was funny, within 1 minute of sending the email Vodafone rang, back peddling -- To little to late sorry.
    Had to go with Full Flavour as they were the only ISP that were willing to help with the 'NGA on application' from Chorus to actually get the quote for our rural fibre connection.
    Hopefully they're OK as also locked into a 24 month contract!
    B.M.
    B.M.
    Default Re: I need fibre in my diet!

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Just don't try with vodafone to get anything done. Their service is has been getting absolutely terrible as time moves on. They promise the world and wont deliver.
    Well you can't start an argument like that.
    Global Warming is Mann made.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
