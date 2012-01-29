Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:12 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    2,992

    Default Why Freedom became free dumb in America

    It's a long article but very interesting:

    https://eand.co/why-freedom-became-f...a-4947e39663f2
    Last edited by Roscoe; Today at 10:15 AM.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:24 AM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,192

    Default Re: Why Freedom became free dumb in America

    Americans are so full of themselves they believe their own B.S.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Press Freedom Index
    By mikebartnz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 29-01-2012, 12:05 PM
  2. Propaganda & American Freedom of the Press
    By Strommer in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-07-2011, 09:13 PM
  3. Freedom of Speech or not?
    By Cato in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 17-04-2011, 07:25 PM
  4. Software Freedom Day 2006
    By TGoddard in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 16-09-2006, 07:58 PM
  5. The Ultimate Truth [Of] Freedom
    By CreightonBrown in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 18-10-2005, 01:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources